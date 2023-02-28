Stanbic Uganda Cup : Tough matches for minnows as round of 16 draws made

By Alex Balimwikungu

The Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16 draws have been conducted today, Tuesday 28th February,2023 at FUFA House in Mengo. The round of 16 games will be played from 11th – 17th March 2023 in a single leg tie.

Seven teams from the Uganda Premier League, six from the FUFA Big League and three from the regional league as we wait for the rematch between SC Villa and Bul Fc.

Last year’s runners up Vipers Sc will be visiting Wakiso Giants at the Kabaka Kyabagu stadium in a Wakiso derby.

Kisugu United lost a petition to Paidar black Angels for using unlisenced players in the competition.

Each club that progressed to the round of 16 is assured of getting 3 million shillings.

An official during pervious draw held for the Ugandan Cup. FIle Photo

The winner of the Uganda Cup will represent Uganda in the CAF Confederation Cup.

This historical tournament has been played since 1971, one of the oldest and biggest competitions in Uganda.

A total of Sh80 million prize money was set aside as cash prize. Winner takes Sh50 million, runners up – Sh 25 million while two semi finalists walk away with Sh2.5 each.

The four team that will stop in the quarter finals will bank Shs 6 million each.

Final will be played in John Akii Bua stadium in Liira with dates to be communicated.

Round of 16 draws

KCCA Fc Vs Mbarara City Fc

Wakiso Vs Vipers Sc

Police Fc Vs Ndejje University

Express Fc Vs Paider Black Angels

Calvary Fc Vs Kitara Fc

Adjumani Tc Vs Bunyaruguru United

Onduparaka Fc Vs Bul Fc /SC Villa

Soltilo Bright Stars Vs Kiyinda Boys Fc