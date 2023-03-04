Stanbic Bank employees in sh9.1b fraud case seek bail

By Edward Anyoli

Five Stanbic Bank staff accused of causing a financial loss of $2,464,000 (about sh9.17b) to the bank have applied to the court to be freed on bail.

Moses Ayesiga, the branch manager of Stanbic Bank Garden City Branch; David Ssekitto, the Freedom City branch manager, Geoffrey Nsabagasan, Freedom City bank teller; Ritah Komukama, a service consultant with the bank at Freedom City branch, and Phiona Nankya, a service consultant with the bank at Garden City branch, are seeking to be granted bail.

Other accused persons are Robel Classie Okuba Tefera, an Eritrean refugee, Brian Natukunda, the sales executive of Kalimjee Energy, Ghebreyesus Oman, the chief executive director of Famane Investment Company Limited; Fiona Bwende Dede; and Daniel Elijah Wanzu, the directors of the same company (Famane).

They have applied for bail before Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo, Kampala.

Through their lawyers, the accused asked the court to release them on bail pending the hearing of the case that is yet to be fixed.

Their lawyers argued that bail is a constitutional right and that if they are freed on bail, they will not abscond from the trial.

On February 27, the director of Petrom Limited became the eleventh suspect to be charged with money laundering in connection to Stanbic Bank’s $2,464,000 (about 9.17b) fraud.

Raphael Oscar Lutaaya Kyabukasa, the director of Petrom Limited, is accused of receiving the money, which was allegedly transferred from a Stanbic bank account in the name of Nile Energy Limited, yet he knew that at the time of receipt, the said funds were proceeds of crime.

Kyabukasa was charged with three counts of money laundering at the Anti-Corruption- Court in Kololo, Kampala before Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro. He is alleged to have received sh3b.

Phiona Dede Bwende, the director of Fame Investment Company Limited was also charged with money laundering. It is alleged that she received sh139m through her Stanbic bank account.

The charges were preferred against them under Sections 3 (c), 116, and 136 (1 a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2013. Under Section 3 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, any person convicted of the offense of money laundering is liable to 15 years imprisonment or a fine not exceeding sh2b.

Allegations

The prosecution alleges that Okuba, the Eritrean refugee, on February 2, 2023, at Stanbic Bank, Garden City Branch in Kampala, fraudulently caused the transfer of $287,00 (sh1.046b) from the bank account No.9030008020336 in the name of Nile Energy Limited to the bank’s account No.9030017636544 in the name of Petrom Limited, by falsely holding out to be Hussein Abdulhakim, one of the authorized signatories to the company (Nile Energy), knowing it would cause financial loss to the bank.

The prosecution further alleges that Okuba, in the same period, fraudulently caused the transfer of $295,000 (1.075b) from bank account No. 9030008020336 to account No. 9030012835107 in the name of Dixon Kagurusi Ampumuza, by falsely holding out to be Hussein Abdulhakim, one of the authorized signatories to the company (Nile Energy), knowing it would cause financial loss to the bank.

In the same period, according to the prosecution, Ayesiga and Nankya irregularly processed an inter-account transfer of the money in question, without following the established bank procedures for processing such transfers.

Meanwhile, Ssekitto, Komukama, and Nsabagasan are accused of irregularly processing the payment of $1,280,000 (sh4.7b) from the bank’s account No. 9030008020336 in the name of Nile Energy Limited, without following the established bank procedures for processing such transfers, having reason to believe that such an act would cause financial loss to the bank.

They allegedly committed the offense between January 23, 2023, and February 2, 2023, at the Stanbic Bank Garden City Branch.

Oman, Bwende, and Wanzu are alleged to have received $295,000 (sh1.075b) through the bank’s account N0.9030018628871, in the name of Famane Investment Company Limited, purporting that it was payment received from a land sale, whereas they did not, know the funds were proceeds of crime.

The prosecution further alleges that Okuba, Ayesiga, Natukunda, and others still at large in January 2023, at different places in Kampala, conspired together to defraud the bank of $582,000 (2.12b), which was fraudulently transferred from the bank’s account No.9030008020336 in the name of Nile Energy Limited.