Stage set for Best of Bruno Betty experience

By Dickson Ndugwa

He tested the murky waters last year and it was with a resounding success.

Then, in July 2022, Bruno Sserunkuma, popularly known as Bruno Betty, gauged his fan base with a concert at Afro2 Club in Kasangati. He sold out.

One year later, with more fans and clout, the Kayisanyo presenter on Bukedde TV, is back with another show, Katemba Mu Binyanyanyanya, the Bruno Betty Experience. The show is slated for this weekend at the Kajjansi playfields on Friday, 28th July.

During a press conference held at Vision Group, Bruno Betty said everything is set. “It is a journey, but I want to assure you that so far, everything is going according to script.

Bruno Betty (center) poses with some of the sponsors of his upcoming concert. Photo by DIckson Ndugwa

“I thank all the sponsors most especially Vision Group which has really groomed me and watched me flourish,” he said.

He revealed that the rich cast of performers lined up on Friday include Ssuna Ben, Pastor Wilson Bugembe, Spice Diana, Bettinah Namukasa and many others.

Bruno Sserunkuma has barely started on his career path. He, however, seems to be everywhere; acting with Bakayimbira Dramactors on stage and screen, an MC at social events and weddings, a comic dancer, director and scriptwriter. He is a typical jack of all trades.

Bruno Betty explains details about the concert to his fans during the press conference. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Lately, he has made a mark as an MC of dance shows, especially of the Binyanyanyanya variety.

Life has been harsh to him, from inception. The best thing that has thus far happened to him is being born.

The Best of Bruno Betty show is designed to tell that story on Friday evening.