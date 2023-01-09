St. Nelly Sade, Viboyo release 2022 rap ups, unearth forgotten musician Kid Fox

By Reagan Ssempijja

If you have been following musical wrap ups of every year, especially for the last four or so years, then you must have already wondered what took the two most acclaimed artistes for these wrap ups – St. Nelly Sade Nsubuga and Swangz Avenue’s Viboyo Oweyo – too long to release the 2022 wrap up.

Delivered in catchy rap music with bars and punchlines that remind you of the most outstanding events of the year, the wrap up songs, or call them rap ups, have slowly picked momentum, and with 2022 having been such a movie, many looked forward to the first release.

Well, to break the ice, St. Nelly Sade released his rap up, a six-minute track, on Saturday, January 7, kicking off with voice overs of the recently trending “Kabaka Mwanga” phrase and Premier Nabbanja’s nod for Nyege Nyege festival to go on, in the intro.

The intro alone gets you eagerly waiting for what an illustrious year the rapper had to break down lyrically. And boy did he break it down!

From the long-awaited opening of schools and the economy, the unfortunate death of dignitaries Jacob Oulanyah and the drama that ensued at his burial, Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Mutebile, and Gen. Elly Tumwine, to Martha Kay’s short-lived attempt at owning a Range Rover.

Speaking of Range Rovers, Nelly Sade did not spare Speaker Anita Among’s ‘small’ birthday gift to hubby Moses Magogo – a Range Rover.

Those who got scammed by the infamous BLQ scheme, you might want to avoid Nelly Sade’s rap up, if you have not healed yet. As you listen to the song, you cannot fail to appreciate the producer for a job well done on the beat, and Nelly Sade for being in fairly good sync with the beat.

48 hours later, Viboyo, too, released his rap up in a more flamboyant fashion, with a live premiere on YouTube. The premiere kicked off with a demonstration of how fans nail-bitingly waited for its release before delving into the main events of the year.

As has been the case for the previous years, Viboyo’s version is a long one – an 11-minute track, covering a lot more than Nelly Sade’s version.

Viboyo’s rap ups are known for unearthing unexpected surprises. Leading up to the release of his version, the rapper surprisingly dug up forgotten Ragga sensation Kid Fox from wherever he has been hiding.

Kid Fox appeared in a video, on January 8, giving a promotional drop for Viboyo’s rap up song, looking suave and fresh like he never left the face of Ugandan music. This alone has gotten many talking and anticipating for what Viboyo has prepared.

As to whose rap up song comes off as better delivered, the fans can make that decision as they listen on to both songs. But judging from past editions, Nelly Sade has always come off as a better rapper, with smooth, hard-hitting punchlines, and better word play.