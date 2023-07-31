Monday, July 31, 2023
Celebrity News

Ssuuna Ben, Bruno Betty thrill revellers at Kajjansi concert

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Dickson Ndugwa

He tested the murky waters last year and it was with a resounding success.

 Then, in July 2022, Bruno Sserunkuma, popularly known as Bruno Betty, gauged his fan base with a concert at Afro2 Club in Kasangati, Wakiso. He sold out. 

One year later, with more fans and clout, the Kayisanyo presenter on Bukedde TV, returned with another show, Katemba Mu Binyanyanyanya, the Bruno Betty Experience. The show took place at Kajjansi playground on Entebbe Road on Friday, July 28. And it was a success.

Guests started accessing the venue at about 4:00am at sh10,000 (ordinary) and VIP (sh500,000).

By the time singer Spice Diana stepped on stage around 9:00pm, the playgrounds were brimming with people, ready to party until morning.

Singer Spice Diana and her fans having some a good time at Kajjansi playgrounds on July 28, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

When the guests, who were still hanging by the roadsides heard Spice singing, they hurriedly entered the playgrounds.

After the Sili Regular singer left the stage, Stabua Natoro took over the mic, then Bakayimbira Dramactors, who groomed Bruno Betty, followed by TikTokers led by Chakara known as Landlord.

TikTokers Jose Chakara known as Landlord (in blue suit), Mama Nakajako and Cb Toker entertaining revellers at Kajjansi Playgrounds on July 28, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Worship House pastor Wilson Bugembe came on stage at 11:30pm, then sang Katonda Wabanaku, Sinza and Omwoyo.

He then went on to introduce  Bruno Betty, who dressed like a confusing version of Disney character Aladdin.

Pastor Wilson Bugembe and Bruno Betty entertaining guests on July 28, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

The two performed together, and had a moment to pray to God.

Afterwards, Bruno Betty took the stage and called up Ekinyanyanya maestro Ssuuna Ben and they started entertaining their fans.

Bruno Betty and Ssuna Ben entertaining there fans at Kajjansi playgrounds on July 28, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Ssuuna Ben has a way of making revellers eat from the palm of his hands and this event was no different.

The excited male revellers took off their shirts, while the females removed their heels so as to dance without any impediments.

Dust was literally raised and tree branches broken during the dance.

At 4:00am, Bruno Betty knelt down again and thanked the people for supporting him.

”I love you all. You have shown me love,” he said.

Bruno hailed Bukkede TV, saying “this company has made me and I don’t regret working with you, not forgetting my sponsors who have really given me their money for the success of the event.”

Ssuna Ben continued with the crowd until at 6:00am.

