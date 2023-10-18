Sprite Rakas Dance Competition comes to Urban TV

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Excitement is in the air as Urban TV launches a sizzling new dance competition that promises to set the stage on fire.

Sprite Rakas Dance Competition is a collaboration between Urban TV and Kunta Productions.

The show, set to air on Urban TV, will have the incredibly talented DJ Crim manning the decks, providing the perfect beats to get your groove on.

Hosting duties will be shared by the dynamic duo – Lynette Xen and Ron – who are sure to keep the audience entertained throughout the competition.

The judging panel is nothing short of extraordinary, featuring the dance maestros Abdanger, Josh Trojan, and Rozie Merie.

According to Erick from Kunta Productions, the competition is about the hunt for the hottest dancers in the country, and they’ll be battling it out for not just cash, but also respect, with millions of shillings in prizes and lots of goodies up for grabs.

Dancers, both solo and crews, have a chance to showcase their skills by recording a one-minute clip dancing with a bottle of Sprite and posting it on the Rakas TikTok page with the hashtag #SpriteHeatHappens. The more likes and comments, the better their chances are of qualifying for the live auditions on November 25 at the UMA show grounds in Lugogo, Kampala. There’s a nominal entrance fee of sh10,000 to participate in the auditions.

All dance genres, from Afrobeats to Dancehall, Amapiano to Hip-hop, and even cultural dances, are welcome.

Roz Merie, one of the judges, encouraged female dancers to bring their A-game, looks, and energy to the competition, emphasising the need for diversity and excellence.

Kenneth Oduka, the marketing manager broadcast, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Kunta Productions and invited dancers of all regions and ages to witness and participate in the magic that Sprite Rakas promises to deliver.

“We have done work with Kunta Productions and it’s been amazing. We call upon dancers from different regions and ages to come and witness magic as well as participate,” Oduka said.

Sprite Rakas Dance Competition will be recorded for TV, expanding its reach and giving its partners a platform to shine. With Kunta Productions in collaboration with Urban TV at the helm, it’s bound to be an unforgettable dance extravaganza that will leave the nation tapping their feet and dancing in their living rooms.