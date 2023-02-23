Spotted & Snapped: Roast and Rhyme Kiss cam moments

By Alex Balimwikungu

Kissing, especially in the Ugandan setting is a very private affair. Many people shun the chance to appear affectionate in public.

They will hold hands, caress, lovingly stare into each other’s eyes, but when it is time to kiss, problems set in. You don’t blame them. Once in public, most Ugandans kiss like they are crossing a busy road.

They will look left, right, left again….to ensure no one is looking …and then envelope their lips on their partner. For others, it is so awkward; the whole scenario appears like a weaverbird feeding her little ones.

At Roast and Rhyme, the allure to kiss ia always there, especially when the meat, beer and music hit the right spots. Our cameras have roved on several occasions. Here are the results.