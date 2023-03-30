Sports minister vows to have Uganda Cranes face Algeria at Namboole

By Ahmad Muto

The Minister of State for Sports, Peter Ogwang, on Wednesday, March 29, made a commitment that the Uganda Cranes game against north African side Algeria will be played here and for that reason, he has shifted his office to Namboole Stadium.

“The game against Algeria will be played here in Namboole Stadium on June 12. That is my promise to Ugandans,” he tweeted.

He added: “When shooting always aim at the ultimate prize. I have shifted office to Namboole just to ensure works are completed on time.”

This comes after Uganda Cranes games AFCON qualifier games got shifted to Ismailia, Egypt because of ongoing works at the Namboole Stadium.

It also comes after Uganda defeated Tanzania in their Group F match, reviving it’s hopes of qualifying for the continental tournament in Ivory Coast next year, after KCCA forward Rogers Mato put the ball past Tanzania’s goalkeeper on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

What’s now standing between Uganda and the AFCON is Algeria and Niger.

The national team coach, Micho Sredojevic, expressed frustration with having to play home games away from home on neutral ground, putting the team at a disadvantage. He has made calls to have the team face Algeria on home turf.