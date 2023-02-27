Sports minister lauds Corporate League as 2023 season kicks off

By Alex Balimwikungu

Sports minister Peter Ogwang was the chief guest as the Corporate League 2023 edition kicked off at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds on Sunday, February 26.

The minister, flanked by National Council of Sports chairman Ambrose Tashobya and general secretary Bernard Ogwel, braved the afternoon shower to witness companies tussle it out in football for the 21st season.

“I am very impressed by this initiative. I particularly want to thank all the companies that are sponsoring sports in the country,” Ogwang said while in the VVIP hospitality tent.

The delighted Ogwang was quick to laud the Corporate League board of directors, executive committee and secretariat for steering the league to success.

This was after he was informed by the board chairman, Dennis Mbidde, that since the Corporate League started, there have been many imitation leagues, most of which have stagnated.

The Nile Breweries managing director, Adu Rando, who hosted the minister and his delegation, pledged to increase his support for sports. He promised to bankroll the Corporate League CEO’s dinner slated for later this year.

The outing began under fine weather with a Prisons brass band leading the corporate companies in an opening march around the grounds.

A sudden gush of wind followed by a heavy downpour brought the event to a halt, with hospitality tents flying in all directions.

Centenary Bank, Hotel Africana, Uganda Revenue Authority and Buganda Land Board were in blistering form, winning most of their games.

The evening was crowned by an energetic performance from singer Roden Y Kabako.