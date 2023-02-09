Sports commentator Walker set to visit Teryet

By Javier Silas Omagor

Celebrated British TV commentator, presenter and freelance reporter Rob Joseph Walker, is expected at Teryet National High Altitude Training Centre, Kapchorwa, today.

Walker’s Teryet trip will be part of his 11-day official state visit to promote sports tourism in Uganda on the invitation of the Uganda Tourism Board.

Dr Bernard Ogwel, the general secretary of the National Council of Sports confirmed Walker’s Teryet trip to New Vision.

“We are coming to Teryet. We shall use a chopper,” Ogwel said in a brief interview on today.

Walker, whose unmatched adoration for Uganda is undoubted, heads to Kapchorwa a day after meeting with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State House.

One of the jogging tracks in Teryet. Photo by Silas Omagor

Officials from the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF), led by their president, Dominic Otucet, UTB, NCS and the education ministry are part of his entourage.

They are also expected to visit the Trinity Biblical Institute (TBI) Kapchorwa, which is currently acting as the national training camp for the athletes heading for the 2023 world cross country championship, Bathurst, New Wales in Australia.

Walker’s TV career spans more than 20 years in which he has led the commentary at Winter Paralympic Games, Summer and Winter Olympic Games and five summer and has had memorable moments with the Ugandan fans.

The Briton is renowned for athletics among Ugandan audiences, but he also works on darts, rugby, snooker, triathlon and boxing.

As Uganda attempts to build a strong sports tourism brand taking advantage of elite athletes in Kapchorwa such as the back-to-back World Champion and Olympic champion, Joshua Cheptegei, world record holder in Half Marathon Jacob Kiplimo and Olympic steeplechase gold winner Peruth Chemutai, among others are eagerly waiting to hobnob with Walker.

Walker is in Uganda to awaken the sports tourism potential in the country which he describes as the globe’s emerging force in middle and long distance running.

Walker has always stated that Uganda is at a time of disrupting the great rivalry between Kenya and Ethiopia.