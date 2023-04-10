Monday, April 10, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Spice Diana’s rapper friend Rosa Ree breaks down online
Top News

Spice Diana’s rapper friend Rosa Ree breaks down online

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian rapper Rosa Ree, who was largely introduced to the Ugandan audience by singer Spice Diana following her contribution to the Jangu Ondabe remix, broke down online on Saturday, April 8, claiming overwhelming struggles.

According to the teary rapper, who remained sketchy on the cause of her struggles, she has been going through dark times, but kept replying she was fine every time she was asked about how she was. She said she had reached a point where she cannot pretend anymore.

According to Rosa Ree, regardless of her situation, she has to wear a happy face, entertain her fans by putting out new music, shooting videos and promoting them.

Her management has indicated that she is currently with her family handling the issue privately.

Rosa Ree tied the knot with her high school sweetheart, King Petrousse, in December 2021 following their engagement in September 2021 and some have suspected trouble in paradise.

Her Jangu Ondabe remix with Spice Diana from three years ago has since received over two million views.

You may also like

Iron sheets saga: Kitutu faces 10 years in jail over corruption

Forbes 30 under 30: Kenya, Rwanda & Tanzania represent East Africa

Flavia Tumusiime recollects first pregnancy, flatters Kabuura

Low turnout at Freedom City concert after January 1 tragedy

Bishop excludes son from sharing church collection

Uganda lacks enough actors – Nisha Kalema

Diamond Platnumz attends Christian event, irks Muslims

Why many local TVs use foreign content

Subaru drivers fundraise for Namutamba special needs kids

Suspected serial vehicle parts thief arrested in Kiteezi

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.