Spice Diana’s rapper friend Rosa Ree breaks down online

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian rapper Rosa Ree, who was largely introduced to the Ugandan audience by singer Spice Diana following her contribution to the Jangu Ondabe remix, broke down online on Saturday, April 8, claiming overwhelming struggles.

According to the teary rapper, who remained sketchy on the cause of her struggles, she has been going through dark times, but kept replying she was fine every time she was asked about how she was. She said she had reached a point where she cannot pretend anymore.

According to Rosa Ree, regardless of her situation, she has to wear a happy face, entertain her fans by putting out new music, shooting videos and promoting them.

Her management has indicated that she is currently with her family handling the issue privately.

Rosa Ree tied the knot with her high school sweetheart, King Petrousse, in December 2021 following their engagement in September 2021 and some have suspected trouble in paradise.

Her Jangu Ondabe remix with Spice Diana from three years ago has since received over two million views.