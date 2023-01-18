Spice Diana’s epic outburst

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Spice Diana was meant to blow up at some point following all the flaws that manifested at her concert, but also because of the unceasing criticisms and discomforting comparisons to other artistes and concerts.



Immediately after the concert at the Lugogo Cricket Oval on Friday, January 13, 2023, before the any narrative became entrenched as the scientific explanation for what happened, a post was put out by her colleague, singer/songwriter Nince Henry explaining why it ended prematurely and rather haphazardly.



“SPICE DIANA’s PAIN! We didn’t perform Body with Spice Diana last night! But thank you all for coming, guys! We rehearsed well. We were given time to go with the show until 1:00am. At 11:45pm, Police and military raided to stop the show! That last and the most prepared part of the show was five songs, including Regular. It was all tension backstage and we pleaded with the DPC to allow Diana to perform at least Regular because it was the most anticipated piece! DPC refused.



“Luckily they gave us five more minutes for that last song and boom sound off! Spice Diana left that stage crying because she wasn’t allowed to close her show that was she had prepared. She didn’t perform her favourite songs!

And some people have just called me proud for not performing. But it’s not pride I was there and we were well prepared, including other collaborators but time guys. Time yaganye! Continue supporting Spice Diana and Ugandan music! Big up to the team and manager Roger for putting together all this. Man of the night is Bushington and Myco Ouma. See you at the next one!!” Nince said.

That didn’t cut it though. The post-concert analysis became a developing story with a twist every hour, the only constant being Spice Diana, the artiste.

Late on Monday, January 16, after perhaps recovering from the unpleasant surprises of the day, she picked Snapchat as the social media platform good enough for the outburst and dug in.



She first questioned why people were arguing over her performance being lackluster as if she is an American pop star.

“My concert was too big and expensive production for haters to handle. I understand your pain mbu live band tebyanyumye did you expect me to sing like Celine Dion? I am Spice Diana. Or you expected a semi-live like your other…

“You can listen to my recorded songs on YouTube, if you wanted perfection. Meanwhile, it was fourth concert so my gadgets came expecting me to sing like I did. That’s why a spice Diana fan will always turn up (to) enjoy me. Contented and not bothered,” she continued.

Spice bragged about the size of the stage again, the lighting and her choice of costumes, claiming it is also the first time she has slept since July 2022.

“So all you witches byabasaze. Ok, talk about the numbers, the stage, lighting, costumes. You can’t coz everything was 10 over 10 minus nothing. For the first time in six months, I have had some good sleep, let me go back to sleep again,” she ranted.

But also, a section of revellers that turned up for the concert observed on social media that the concert was very regular despite the artiste claiming she is not regular. The sound and sitting arrangement in the VIP section were some of the areas where they had a bone to pick.

Socialite Judith Heard particularly made the effort to share a video explaining her discontent. The VIP section felt like a gulag to her for she was not able to see the singer on stage because they were not allowed to get up.