Spice Diana vs Sheebah battle of social media supremacy: Are the followers legit?

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Spice Diana took to her social media handles on April 15 to brag about being the most followed female Ugandan artiste on Facebook after hitting 2.3 million followers. She is also the most followed on Instagram with 1.7 million followers.

Her fellow singer friend-turned-foe Sheebah Karungi has 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

“I can’t keep calm for being the first Ugandan artiste to reach 2.3M followers on Facebook. MOST FOLLOWED artist on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Forever grateful my #SpiceGadgets I LOVE U ALL,” Spice posted.

Social media followers, and the cousins – likes and views – have become the ultimate measure of how successful an entertainer or brand is.

Then came the argument about buying followers. Recall singer Eddy Kenzo based on his number of YouTube views in February to argue that he is far ahead of the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya. However, Jose Chameleone argued that this generation of artistes buys followers, likes and views, then brags about being big brands.

In July 2021, Spice Diana scoffed at her critics, who accused her of buying Instagram followers to dupe brands into onboarding her as an ambassador. She boasted that she does not pay anybody to follow her, but people tattoo her name on their bodies.

That was days after Spice hit 1.1 million followers on Instagram in just six years, earning the crown for most followed female artiste on the app. At the time, she left Sheebah behind by over 100,000 followers after eight years on the App.

And Spice bragged: “Being at the top is a process by process. That takes a lot of hard work, time, patience, sleepless days and nights, risks, criticism, consistency, discipline, love above all doing you. BUT all in all REMEMBER you can be anything in this world.”

It was such a big deal that her critics asked her to instead focus on music than competing for followers, a purported battle for social media supremacy with Sheebah.

Meanwhile, she shot to that from just one million in March 2021, an increase of 100,000 followers in four months. And 400,000 followers in May 2019, an increase of 700,000 followers in over 20 months.

In August 2021, Spice claimed the online skits she does for brands she has endorsement deals with are doing as well as her music.

In November 2021, Sheebah countered Spice on Facebook, hitting two million followers, which made her the second most followed entertainer after comedienne Anne Kansiime who had 3.4 million followers. Spice Diana was over 200,000 followers less with 1.8 million followers. And that ignited a race that has no clear end.

Three weeks later, in December, Spice Diana covered the gap, also garnering two million followers on Facebook. She is now at 2.3 million followers.