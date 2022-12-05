Spice Diana told she sings better when not shouting

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Hajara Namukwaya, alias Spice Diana should by now be in the know of one of her weaknesses that fans have since figured out.

This follows the online success of her song Siri Regular that is enjoying serious rotation on radio and TV.

According to the fans, the song has brought the one part of the singer that they didn’t know existed all along – calmness. They claim it is their first time to listen to her exploit her vocal cord to its fullest.

Her composure is not typical of most of her songs where they implied she shouts her lyrics on a track and when she gets on stage it feels like she is on steroids or having a shouting match at a campaign rally with another version of herself in her head.

The other people that her fans give credit are singer/songwriter Nince Henry, Swangz Avenues’ Marvin Musoke for the visuals that match the audio production for which they credit Herbert Skillz and Brian Beats.

A one Martin Mugoya wrote: “Perfect production, the voice absolutely sensational. The video absolutely gorgeous. I love the camera angles utilized in this production of a masterpiece. At the end of the video, it’s all just “IMAGINATION” (that’s the part that nailed this video for me). Well done, Spice.”

The video was uploaded two months ago on her YouTube channel and has over 1.2 million views.