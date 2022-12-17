Saturday, December 17, 2022
Spice Diana surprises Mowzey Radio's mother with Christmas package

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Paul Waiswa

The demise of music icon Mowzey Radio is still felt amongst many followers and fanatics, among them Spice Diana Hajjara Namukwaya.

The Source Management songstress surprised Mowzey Radio’s mother, Jane Kasubo, with a Christmas package on Thursday, December 15, at her home in Kagga, Wakiso.

Spice Diana was accompanied by her manager, Roger Lubega and Star boss Big Eye.

Kasubo expressed gratefulness to Spice Diana and all those who paid her a visit, and have been there from the time she lost her son.

Mowzey Radio passed on in 2018 following a bar brawl in Entebbe.

