Spice Diana stings Sheebah after Cindy battle

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Spice Diana, who appeared to have decided to stay mute on the epic Sheebah versus Cindy battle on August 21, has finally opened up.

On her Facebook page, she woke up on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 to make her opinion public. “I told you, time will tell, he who laughs last laughs best. #BitterFakeFeminist.”

It is a no brainer the target is Sheebah, who proudly identifies herself as a feminist, and at the presser on Monday, she introduced herself as one, but also the Ice Cream singer is the one person Spice has had a bad relationship with for a while.

Recall in February, Sheebah took a jab at Spice Diana and Cindy, calling them houseflies that thrive on dirt. “Nze ndi mubisi, sefassa nsowera (I am honey, I don’t mix with houseflies. I mix with other things).”

Spice and Sheebah’s feud has been on in earnest for four years characterised by attacks and retreats from time to time. The last major episode was in January after Spice Diana’s management dragged Sheebah’s friend, dancer Ritah Dancehall, to police for trolling Spice’s Siri Regular concert.

The two, however, displayed an effort at reconciliation at a meeting of the Uganda National Musicians Federation in May, where they hugged each other and appeared to exchange pleasantries.