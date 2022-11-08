Spice Diana, Nakazibwe, Anne Kansiime roasted over product endorsement

By Ahmad Muto

Comedienne Anne Kansiime, singer Spice Diana and media personality Faridah Nakazibwe became the subjects of Ugandans’ unceasing online outrage, because of a product endorsement on Monday, November 7.

As it stands, folks online are not heaping any blames on the faceless owners of Chipper Cash, a cross-border payments app but the faces they see on ads encouraging them to make use of the product/app that should ease their lives and also make them money.

The app experienced a sudden downtime leaving many frustrated and worried, claiming they have poured money in some of the investment opportunities available on the app and made several transactions but seem to have gotten finessed. Some claiming they got logged out of the app.

Those on line that bought the idea after their idols endorsing it knew used the same channel to vent while the three remained silent.

Anne Kansiime became a brand manager with Chipper Cash in 2021. File Photo

@socialoutcast49 wrote: “If Chipper Cash has really swallowed my rent money tomorrow before Faridah Nakazibwe hosts her show she has to go through me first.”

He added: “Am sure God is now punishing me for taking financial advice from Anne Kansiime, Faridah Nakazibwe and a one Spice Diana who got 32 points in her form 6 UNEB exams.”

@kirya_ug wrote: “I really don’t know Faridah Nakazibwe and Spice Diana are going to explain to us if Chipper Cash really stole our money.”

@Shamiecom: “The way you people want to crucify Nakzibwe Faridah and Spice Diana on Chipper saga is the same we shall roast you for the gigs you run on behalf of tormentors.”

Meanwhile, the app through a statement online assured users that their “engineers are working hard to make sure you are back to transacting in no time.”