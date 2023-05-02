Spice Diana mocks Rukundo Egumeho performance critics

By Ahmad Muto

Recall singer Spice Diana received a lashing on social media after it emerged she was to perform at the Rukundo Egumeho Uganda-Rwanda border opening last month in Kabale.

The issue was Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba being the guest of honour, yet her critics thought she was team Barbie and Bobi Wine.

However, he first boarded a plane to Dubai for a performance from where she hit back had at the National Unity Platform supporters that called her a sellout. In a viral video online, the singer is seen inside a hangout spot called Venom Club over the weekend, filled with revellers as she pauses mid performance to let the weight off her chest.

Just before channelling her song Baligeya, she told those that were suggesting they boycott her music and performances that the size of her audience does not matter, as long as they are her fans. And also that she is not a politicians to be expected to behave like one.

“You have nothing to tell me, even if I sing to an audience of four, those are fans of Spice Diana. I grew from one fan and I am still growing. I respect you my fans, I am not a politician, I serve you with music. But you see these people with nothing attacking people making their own. Take this message to them that I am working hard for my own as a woman.”

Spice’s decision to perform at the concert was defended by the new Masaka Resident City Commissioner, Hudu Hussein telling the singer’s critics that they were displaying fascist traits trying to own the person plus the talent.