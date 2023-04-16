Monday, April 17, 2023
Spice Diana leaves YMCA students wanting more at fashion show

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Dickson Ndugwa

The students of YMCA Comprehensive Institute in Wandegeya, Kampala will live to remember the Fashion Blow 2023 show that took place on April 6. And it wasn’t so much about the fashion, but the music.

There was the fashion show, of course, a couple of upcoming musicians and then there was Spice Diana, who had the students eating from the palm of her hands.

The event started at midday with a show by students of fashion, led by Anita Mbabazi, who is in her final year.

She was followed by upcoming musicians led by Allan Wong of the Nsoobe fame.

Allan Wong

At 7:30pm, headline act Spice Diana stepped on stage and showed the students moves they had only seen on TV.

They sang and danced along to the tunes as others joined her to challenge her own songs.

The Siri Regular singer performed all her songs, but over half were sang by students.

At 9:00pm, Spice stopped singing, but the students implored her to continue in vain.
She went to instead advise them, saying: ”Stay in school until you complete your studies, but also don’t sleep on your talent.”

