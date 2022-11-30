Spice Diana, Jackie Chandiru collaborate on charity song

By Reagan Ssempijja

In a bid to deepen the fight against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), a flurry of interventions by various organisations keep getting churned out, and what better to pass on a message than using entertainment!

In the same breath, TAG Studios, with support from Reach A Hand Uganda and Rose Charities, have collaborated with musicians Spice Diana, Jackie Chandiru, Shine Omukiga, Sandra Nansambu and Triggah to release a song titled Tekawo Enjawulo, loosely translated as “make a difference”

The song is dedicated to raising awareness about SGBV and its effects on young Ugandan girls. The project also offers actions girls can take when battling SGBV.

According to Talent Africa Group, Tekawo Enjawulo calls for a behavioural change in society, urging everyone to be responsible for the change that is needed.

The song’s lyrics address, briefly, the main issues faced by Ugandan girls, including early marriage, teenage pregnancy, sexual advances from older men, abuse of powers by teachers at school and pressure from boys to engage them in unwanted sex.

The lyrics, that are in languages from different regions of Uganda, depict these societal evils and unwrap some of the pain they have caused to young girls.

The song was written by Jackie Chandiru, Allan Watikha, Bruce Dickson and Tony Kizito. It was produced Melanin Boy, while the mixing and mastering was done by Samuel Lamara at TAG Studios.

The video, which was officially released at Talent Africa offices in Kololo, Kampala on November 29, was shot and produced by Black Magic Filmz.