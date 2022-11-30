Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Spice Diana, Jackie Chandiru collaborate on charity song
Top News

Spice Diana, Jackie Chandiru collaborate on charity song

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Reagan Ssempijja

In a bid to deepen the fight against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), a flurry of interventions by various organisations keep getting churned out, and what better to pass on a message than using entertainment! 

In the same breath, TAG Studios, with support from Reach A Hand Uganda and Rose Charities, have collaborated with musicians Spice Diana, Jackie Chandiru, Shine Omukiga, Sandra Nansambu and Triggah to release a song titled Tekawo Enjawulo, loosely translated as “make a difference”

The song is dedicated to raising awareness about SGBV and its effects on young Ugandan girls. The project also offers actions girls can take when battling SGBV.

According to Talent Africa Group, Tekawo Enjawulo calls for a behavioural change in society, urging everyone to be responsible for the change that is needed.

The song’s lyrics address, briefly, the main issues faced by Ugandan girls, including early marriage, teenage pregnancy, sexual advances from older men, abuse of powers by teachers at school and pressure from boys to engage them in unwanted sex.

 

The lyrics, that are in languages from different regions of Uganda, depict these societal evils and unwrap some of the pain they have caused to young girls.

The song was written by Jackie Chandiru, Allan Watikha, Bruce Dickson and Tony Kizito. It was produced Melanin Boy, while the mixing and mastering was done by Samuel Lamara at TAG Studios. 

The video, which was officially released at Talent Africa offices in Kololo, Kampala on November 29, was shot and produced by Black Magic Filmz. 

You may also like

Abeeka, Lion’s Story bands to headline reggae fest

Comedian Salvador scoffs at break-up claims

Suspect asks court for bail to attend his wedding

Kabuleta to appear before Nakawa court

Sipapa charged afresh over sh169m theft, office breaking

DJ Nimrod magnetises chicks at ‘Beneath Beauty’ movie premiere

Billionaire Jack Ma living in Japan after China tech crackdown: Financial Times

Musician, bodaboda rider get six years for possessing 16 bullets

Desire Luzinda denies daughter is dating

Deputy Speaker reads MP Zaake riot act, sends him to disciplinary committee...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.