Saturday, September 16, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Spice Diana forsakes troll post, backs Sheebah/Cindy battle
Celebrity News

Spice Diana forsakes troll post, backs Sheebah/Cindy battle

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

After singers Sheebah and Cindy exchanged barbs at their battle press conference on Monday, August 21, it exposed both to criticism. However, the former received most of the jabs dispensed. Two days later, after Spice Diana formed an opinion, she picked her side and made sure her announcement was delivered with a bang.

On her Facebook page, she woke up on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 to make her opinion public. “I told you, time will tell, he who laughs last laughs best. #BitterFakeFeminist.”

A definite no-brainer that she was trolling Sheebah who proudly identifies as a feminist and made a statement about it at the presser. Also, they have had a long-standing feud that got them unfollowing each other on social media when it hit its peak.

Fast forward, on the eve of the battle, Thursday, September 14, Spice Diana appeared to have changed approach and abandoned her earlier position for a more moderate one. One might assume perhaps Sheebah wrote the post. Spice chose to refer to the battle as a win for women and a celebration, breaking the monotony of a male-dominated industry.

“Two extraordinary female artistes take on the stage tomorrow (tonight, September 15, 2023). To me it’s not a battle, but a celebration of the women in music being elevated and taking centre stage. For long, our industry has been male dominated and now the battle has enabled us, the women, to be celebrated and cause talk-ability.”

“Whoever you support is entirely your choice, but for the women, we have won. Best of luck to the kingdom and queendom, specifically King Cindy and Queen Sheebah,” she wrote.

A lot can change in three weeks.

The battle is on tonight, Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

You may also like

Maureen Nantume hails God for enabling daughter graduate

Daddy Andre, GNL divided over most talented Mayanja brother

We had no money for white gown & proper suit, says Zuena...

Khaligraph trolls Diamond Platnumz over casket gimmick

Geosteady livid with MC Kats, Alien Skin over fracas at his concert

Jamal Wasswa vows to have impersonator arrested

I don’t do stunts, David Lutalo says as he gears up for...

My mother ran to pastor after I started creating comic YouTube content...

MC Kats vs. Alien Skin: Industry stakeholders divided over stage fracas

BBNaija: Housemates continue to demand voluntary exit

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.