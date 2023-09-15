Spice Diana forsakes troll post, backs Sheebah/Cindy battle

By Ahmad Muto

After singers Sheebah and Cindy exchanged barbs at their battle press conference on Monday, August 21, it exposed both to criticism. However, the former received most of the jabs dispensed. Two days later, after Spice Diana formed an opinion, she picked her side and made sure her announcement was delivered with a bang.

On her Facebook page, she woke up on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 to make her opinion public. “I told you, time will tell, he who laughs last laughs best. #BitterFakeFeminist.”

A definite no-brainer that she was trolling Sheebah who proudly identifies as a feminist and made a statement about it at the presser. Also, they have had a long-standing feud that got them unfollowing each other on social media when it hit its peak.

Fast forward, on the eve of the battle, Thursday, September 14, Spice Diana appeared to have changed approach and abandoned her earlier position for a more moderate one. One might assume perhaps Sheebah wrote the post. Spice chose to refer to the battle as a win for women and a celebration, breaking the monotony of a male-dominated industry.

“Two extraordinary female artistes take on the stage tomorrow (tonight, September 15, 2023). To me it’s not a battle, but a celebration of the women in music being elevated and taking centre stage. For long, our industry has been male dominated and now the battle has enabled us, the women, to be celebrated and cause talk-ability.”

“Whoever you support is entirely your choice, but for the women, we have won. Best of luck to the kingdom and queendom, specifically King Cindy and Queen Sheebah,” she wrote.

A lot can change in three weeks.

The battle is on tonight, Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.