Spice Diana fixes chipped teeth, Sheebaholics demand praise over development

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Spice Diana finally fixed her broken teeth that had been the object of attack by fans of her nemesis, Sheebah Karungi.

The Siri Regular hitmaker informed her fans through her social media handles that she could now smile again without fear.

“Finally I can now smile 😃 widely , comfortably after fixing my chipped teeth,” part of her post read. 

Sheebah’s fans (Sheebaholics) immediately rushed to comment on her post, claiming to have influenced her decision to make her dental formula look better and, therefore, deserve to be appreciated.

Others claimed her previous dental could have been the reason she sang poorly at her concert this year.

Below are some of the comments; 

Birungi Irene: “I remember when someone commented about your teeth and you gave her a very good abusing 😂, and I thought you can never fix them 🙄🏃🏃🏃🏃.”

Mahotra Wa NinaRoz: “This is the thing you should have done first before fixing the skin 😄😄congs on your new smile.”

Abasa Mun Amanya: “The Sheebaholics’ message reached you bambi😂.”

Momo Peach: “I thought you would never fix them. You rudely replied to someone here a month back 🤔🤔🤔.”

Shirah Lopez: “Thank you Sheebaholics 🤭Thank you Bobi Wine 😅😅😅😅😅.”

