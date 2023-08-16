Spice Diana, Fameica, Azawi win big at East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards

By Ahmad Muto

A number of Ugandan entertainers scooped awards at the just-concluded East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards (EAEA) 2023. The competitive award touched the entire spectrum of entertainment in the region, bringing together singers, songwriters, music producers, media personalities, deejays and film actors/actresses.

Talents from six East African countries – Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo – were recognised. Winners were announced on August 14, 2023.

Songbird Spice Diana got the People’s Choice Best Ugandan Sound Single for Siri Regular. She beat off competition from Azawi’s Bamututte, Juliana Kanyomozi’s Omwana, and Winnie Nwagi’s Malaika.

Ugandan-German actress Florence Kasumba scooped the People’s Choice Filmstar of the Year Award. The other contenders were Wema Sepetu, Natasha Sinayobye and Kate actress.

Singers Fik Fameica and Azawi’s collaboration Majje won the People’s Collaboration Single of the Year. Kataleya and Kandle’s Ft. Fik Fameica’s Pose, Navio featuring Elly Wamala’s Hamadi, Jose Chameleone and Spice Diana’s Emergency were also nominated in the same category.

Eddy Kenzo won the People’s Choice Alternative Fusion Single of the Year for his effort in Tudigida with Zambia’s Roberto. The Way You Are by Harmonize featuring Bruce Melodie and Nak, Fire by Bow featuring Harmonize, Nyoola by Bruce Melodie featuring Eddy Kenzo were nominated in the same category.

The awards recognise the region’s hottest entertainment talents.