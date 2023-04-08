Saturday, April 8, 2023
Spice Diana defends choice to perform at Rukundo Egumeho

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Spice Diana has taken a dig at critics that have called her out over her choice to be a part of the Rukundo Egumeho border opening thanks giving concert set for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Kabale. The discomfort among a section of her fans is because the event is set to be graced by Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the guest of honour.

The Regular singer who is in close quarters with the Bobi Wine family, and Barbie Kyagulanyi in particular said she has a number of shows lined up and the Kabale one is just one of them, and as artiste, she said everyone has is at liberty to do what they want.

In the promotional video for the concert, the singer commits to showing up and performing all her favourite songs at the Uganda-Rwanda border opening thanksgiving at the Kigezi High School playground.

The RDC, Lwengo District, Hudu Hussein jumped to her defence stating that her critics want to own her plus her talent. “Ever since @SpiceDianaUg chose to sing at the border opening celebration organized by @mkainerugaba, she has been ridiculed by the intolerant @NUP_Ug gang. @HEBobiWine and his gang have all the traits of fascists. They own a person and even own their talent!!,” he wrote.

She is not the only artiste lined up for the gig; Winnie Nwagi, Azawi and Bebe Cool are also set to perform at the concert

