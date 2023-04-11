Spice Diana credits Manager Roger for her success

By Hussein Kiganda

Spice Diana has credited her manager, Roger Lubega, also known as Manager Roger, for her successful music career.

During a recent interview with Bukedde TV, the Sili Regular hitmaker revealed that she was going through a tough time when Manager Roger found her.

“Manager Roger deserves all the credit and respect because he found me during a very trying time when I had fallen out with my old management, I was struggling to pay tuition at campus and there were no bookings coming in,” she said.

“Even the only property which I had acquired – a car – was also stolen before I had fully paid it. Everything was a mess, until he picked me up, invested hard in me, and we outed new projects minus bookings till we suffocated the market with good work,” she added.

Eventually, their hard work paid off as they became a force to reckon with in the music industry, producing back-to-back hits.