Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Spice Diana credits Manager Roger for her success
Top News

Spice Diana credits Manager Roger for her success

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Spice Diana has credited her manager, Roger Lubega, also known as Manager Roger, for her successful music career.

During a recent interview with Bukedde TV, the Sili Regular hitmaker revealed that she was going through a tough time when Manager Roger found her.

“Manager Roger deserves all the credit and respect because he found me during a very trying time when I had fallen out with my old management, I was struggling to pay tuition at campus and there were no bookings coming in,” she said.

“Even the only property which I had acquired – a car – was also stolen before I had fully paid it. Everything was a mess, until he picked me up, invested hard in me, and we outed new projects minus bookings till we suffocated the market with good work,” she added.

Eventually, their hard work paid off as they became a force to reckon with in the music industry, producing back-to-back hits.

You may also like

Ziza Bafana reported to police after failing to perform at Easter show

I don’t have to attend church to prove my faith in God,...

Nessim’s story: From karaoke singer to being one of Uganda’s top producers

We are not retiring any time soon, vow Chameleone & Bebe Cool

I suffered peeling, cooking matooke every Easter while in jail – MP...

Kenzo co-Grammy nominee Matt B promises to return to Uganda

Woman arrested over feigning pregnancy, stealing baby in Yumbe

Iron sheets saga: Kitutu faces 10 years in jail over corruption

Forbes 30 under 30: Kenya, Rwanda & Tanzania represent East Africa

Flavia Tumusiime recollects first pregnancy, flatters Kabuura

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.