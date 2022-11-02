Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Top News

Spice Diana celebrates birthday with special needs children

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Spice Diana has extended her acts of giving back this time by taking her birthday celebrations to the children of Dina Special Children Foundation Uganda in Mpigi.

She visited them on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 and shared some of the activities on her social media pages.

Spice captioned a set of photos: “I promised my babies at Dina Special Children Foundation Uganda nadala omwami wange (especially my husband) Kalyango that I will celebrate my birthday with them, so today I had to fulfil my promise. I had a good time. Thank you for the preparations and taking good care of the kids.”

Dina Special Children Foundation is a charity organisation, whose goal is to improve the lives of children with special needs.

On their page, they posted: “Today was another of the many beautiful days at the centre. We got to spend the afternoon celebrating Spice Diana. We fondly call her ‘Aunty Spice.’ Thank you for our gifts, we are always grateful.”

About two weeks ago, the singer contributed sh3m for the repatriation of Ugandan girls stuck in the Middle East through fellow singer Bobi Wine, who made the contribution news public through his social media platforms.

