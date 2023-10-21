Special effects makeup artist Shakira Kibirige lands role in France horror film

By Hussein Kiganda

Shakira Kibirige, renowned for her exceptional work in special effects makeup, recently secured a significant role in the upcoming psychological horror film Art of a Hit, directed by esteemed filmmaker Gaelan Draper, in France.

Talking to New Vision, Kibirige disclosed that she clinched the position to lead the makeup department after submitting her profile to a French filmmakers’ organisation, where Draper came across it and subsequently reached out to her.

“I enrolled myself with the filmmakers’ body in France and was invited to be part of the project based on my profile,” she stated.

Kibirige emphasised that the opportunity holds much significance for her, as it could potentially broaden her clientele to encompass not only France, but also other European and North American countries.

She further expressed her astonishment at the offer, as she had never envisioned extending her reach beyond African borders, having established her reputation primarily within the continent.

Kibirige expressed joy at having cultivated more international connections, which she hopes will aid in elevating her career to an internationally-recognised level.

Draper, speaking to New Vision, revealed that he became acquainted with Kibirige through a group of acquaintances who recommended her as the perfect candidate for the role.

“Since the movie takes place in Dordogne, France (where I live as well) I was working with the amazing team of Fanny and Thierry at the Bureau d’Accueil des tournages de la Dordogne Ciné-Passion en Périgord. They called me one day and said they had just met Shakirah, and that she would be absolutely perfect for this project!” Draper said.

He praised Kibirige as an extraordinary individual, highlighting her abundant talent and collaborative spirit.

Draper was particularly impressed by her skill in creating horror makeup, which brought the nightmares in the film to life with original and mind-blowing scares.

Recalling his experience working with the Ugandan artist, the director remarked that it was an unforgettable journey.

“She wanted to dig in across all the departments, from wardrobe, to art direction to even helping the crew with whatever came up during some of the longer days of filming. She is tirelessly dedicated to the film and constantly putting ideas forward at all hours on how we can make the project as awesome as possible,” Draper expressed.

Impressed by Kibirige’s contribution to the project, the Frenchman eagerly anticipates screening the movie in Kampala upon its release in 2024. He also expressed his hope of collaborating with many more talented Ugandans in the future.

What ‘Art of a Hit’ is about

Art of a Hit narrates the tale of a former rock band’s journey to a thousand-year-old French chateau to record with a reclusive super-producer, aiming to revive their career. However, as tensions escalate and tempers flare, they realise they are battling more than just the pressure to succeed.

The cast includes Ryan Donowho (The OC), Rob Raco (Riverdale), Charlie Saxton (Hung), Tim Jo (This Is Us), Allie MacDonald (Under the Silver Lake), James Earl (White Men Can’t Jump), and David Valdez (Speechless).

Drapper and Saxton are credited as co-writers and co-producers.

In 2019, Kibirige was honoured with the Best Achievement in Makeup and Best Achievement in Costume Design at the Africa Movie Academy Awards, often referred to as the African Oscars.

She has contributed her expertise to several notable films, including Tembele (2022), which served as Uganda’s Oscars submission that year, Queen of Katwe (2016), The Mercy of the Jungle (2018), Freedom (2016), My Wife’s Clan (2013), Stain (2021), Kafa Coh (2022), Imperial Blue (2019), August (2019) and Escape from Luzira (2013).