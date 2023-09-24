Speaker Tayebwa triggers music fans with Chameleone/Bebe Cool battle suggestion

By Ahmad Muto

The Deputy Speaker of parliament, Thomas Tayebwa woke up on Sunday, September 24, 2023 with one thing in mind; singers Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool battling it out, record for record on stage. And not like a random suggestion by a fan of local music, he has offered to support the effort of the person/team that will consider getting the two artistes on stage.

“I am relishing a live performance battle between these two titans of Uganda’s music industry. Whoever can organize it has my full support,” he captioned a photo of the two singers on X.

Tayebwa’s post is not misplaced. He was very much present, in the company of his wife at the Sheebah Karungi versus Cindy Sanyu battle at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Following criticisms for openly showing support for Sheebah and Cindy both virtually and physically, the Ruhinda County North member of parliament defended himself. “I am human and I have a life. Both of them are citizens whom parliament must understand their business and see how to support them.”

He added that the battle presented an opportunity for creating awareness in regards to the copyright law.

Recall in November 2021, Bebe Cool while appearing on a local television station dared Jose Chameleone to a music battle after berating Bobi Wine with whom he has battled several times as a the weaker one of the ‘Big Three.’

He stated that it is only Chameleone that he is waiting to battle and added that he feels Ugandans and Africans would be cheated if the battle never takes place.

However, Chameleone didn’t buy Bebe Cool’s suggestion arguing that rather than battling, they should just let fans enjoy their music.

In his capacity as deputy speaker, his suggestion divided Ugandans online with some arguing that coming from him, it is a good sign on the part of the local entertainment industry while some think he should be focusing more on other pressing issues.

“This can be done by any random events promoter. What would make sense to our entertainment industry is to see our deputy speaker to be advocating for a proper performance space, say an arena,” replied one X user.

Meanwhile, another replied: “As the deputy speaker, perhaps your focus should be directed towards organizing and enacting legislation aimed at enhancing Uganda’s economic performance, rather than becoming overly enthusiastic about music concerts.”

Events promoter Balam Barugahara, according to several X users is the right person to organize the battle. Masaka City Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Hudu Hussein wrote: “@BalamAteenyiDr what are you still waiting for? Organize this concert ekyo nakyo kigwe.”