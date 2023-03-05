Speaker Among to declare wealth tomorrow

By Ivan Tsebeni

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among is scheduled to meet with the Inspector General of Government (IGG) to declare her wealth at Parliament tomorrow, March 6, 2023.

She is among the thousands of public servants expected to declare their wealth starting tomorrow as required.

On Friday, IGG Beti Kamya said the exercise would run till March 31, 2023.

According to Kamya, those who will disobey the exercise will face the law. Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Kamya said Articles 233 (2) and 234 of the Constitution and section (IV) of the Leadership Code Act require political leaders and appointed leaders to declare their incomes, assets and liabilities every two years.

“The previous declaration was done in March 2021 and, therefore, all those leaders specified above are required to declare their incomes, assets and liabilities in March 2023. The exercise will run from March 1 and close on March 31. Please take serious note that there is no provision in the law to extend this period,” Kamya said.

Eligibility

IGG said declaration of wealth in this regard is meant for elected leaders from LC3 chairpersons up to the President, persons appointed by the president including permanent secretaries, heads of public institutions, board members of public institutions and executive leaders of registered political parties, among others.

According to Leadership Code director Joram Magezi at least 24,000 leaders fall under this category.

IGG said leaders will be required to declare their wealth using the IG-online declaration system which was opened on March 1 and is expected to be closed on March 31.

Sanctions

The Inspectorate of Government said there will be serious sanctions for leaders for non-declaration, under-declaration, over declaration, falsification of facts and anticipatory declaration of income, assets and liabilities.

“Sanctions for breach of the code include fines, warning, caution, demotion, dismissal from office, vacation of office, confiscation and forfeiture of illicitly acquired assets, gifts or benefits to the government. Therefore, any leader who will not have declared by March 31, 2023, will be in violation of the law,” Kamya said.