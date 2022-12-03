Speaker Among meets global boxing boss

By Jeff Andrew Lule

The president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), Umar Kremlev, has paid a visit to Parliament Speaker Anitah

Among.

In her official tweet, the Speaker shared photos having a light moment with the IBA boss.

In her tweet @AnitahAmong, the Speaker, wrote; “Earlier today (December 2) I met with Mr.Umar Kremlev, the President of the International Boxing Association in my office. I applaud him for offering to build a modern

boxing complex in Uganda. I pledged the support of @Parliament_Ug towards the boxing fraternity”.

Kremlev intends to establish the biggest academy in the country to support the boxing profession.

The IBA boss who came on the invitation of the Uganda Boxing

Federation (UBF) President, Moses Muhangi, was in the country on a three-day visit until December 2, 2022.

Kremlev was re-elected as president of IBA during two of the IBA Extraordinary Congress held in Turkey in May early this year, and went through unopposed when his opponent Van der Vorst from Netherlands was found ineligible.

According to Muhangi, the visit of Kremlev is aimed at reviving the boxing profession in Uganda.