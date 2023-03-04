Sunday, March 5, 2023
Speaker Among, Magogo express love in Parliament

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alex Balimwikungu

Parliament on Friday, March 3, witnessed light-hearted drama when Speaker Anita Among reproached her lover and Budiope East MP, Moses Magogo, in front of the bemused legislators. 

This was after the Speaker approved the National Sports Bill 2021 fronted by her lover and FUFA president, Magogo.

“This newly passed Bill will help us have a better sports sector that will provide employment to very many young people and those investing in sports,” Magogo said on the floor of Parliament.

As he took his leave, the Speaker retorted: “But you have not thanked me… Private member, I want to be thanked.”  

A blushing Magogo had his defence on his cuff.  “Right Honorable Speaker, I started by thanking you and also crediting you that it is historical that you chaired this House that passed this historical moment,” he responded amid cat-calls and murmurs from MPs.

Magogo later took to Twitter to emphasise the point.

“I want to thank colleagues, members of @Parliament_Ug, the Speaker, Attorney General, State Minister for Sports, plus everybody else in their capacities that has contributed to the sports Bill. We have eventually come up with a modern sports law that will govern the sector,” he wrote.

