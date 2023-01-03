Speaker Among gives each CHAN contingent member sh380K

By Ahmad Muto

The Speaker of Parliament, Anitah Among, has blessed the national football side, the Uganda Cranes, with sh380,000 for each member leaving for the north African country of Algeria for the African Nations Championship (CHAN). That is a total of $4,000, translating to sh15,200,000.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) made the announcement via their official social media pages.

“Rt. Hon. Speaker of @Parliament_Ug @AnitahAmong has given each member of the @UgandaCranes CHAN 40 man contingent USD100 ahead of their trip to Algeria. FUFA President Hon. @MosesMagogo delivered the package to the camp today aimed at extra motivation to the team.”



However, a section of Ugandans contend that whereas it is a great gesture, the voluntary contribution is not commensurate with her status as Speaker.



It should be noted that in December 2022, Magogo, in his capacity as FUFA president, threatened to withdraw the team from CHAN because of the lack of finances.

He made his frustration public via a tweet where he also apologised to the players and coaches for putting in the effort on their part. But Magogo also noted that it was going to come with heavy sanctions that would trouble the team in the future.

But after Christmas, FUFA received sh2b to enable the team prepare for the tournament. The Uganda Cranes is in Group B with Senegal, DR. Congo and Ivory Coast. The tournament is played by those playing in their respective domestic leagues.