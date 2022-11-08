Speaker Among gifts husband Magogo a Range Rover Vogue 2022 model

By Ahmad Muto

The bar has officially been raised a notch higher. Ugandans woke up on Tuesday, November 8 to the Speaker of parliament, Hon. Anita Among, in an exquisitely designed artwork celebrating the birthday of her husband, Moses Magogo for never ceasing to amaze her.

That was a power move according to how social media reacted. But no, she was not yet done. Hours later, Hon. Magogo, who also happens to be the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) president was handed over a black Ranger Rover Vogue at the FUFA offices, delivered by a group his colleagues from parliament where he represents Budiope East.

Eng. Moses Magogo receives the keys to a brand new Range Rover on his birthday. Photo. Courtesy

The couple got married this year in August in a private ceremony shortly after a low-key introduction ceremony at Among’s in Bukedea District.

Slay queens on social media are not clapping. The margin between a Range Rover and a pair of socks is so wide that they argue the Speaker should have consulted them or at least delivered a memo earlier.