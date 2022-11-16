Speaker Among furious as only one minister attends plenary

By Umar Kashaka

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, was furious on Tuesday, November 15, when she saw only one Cabinet minister in the afternoon plenary session.

“We approved 83 ministers; we only have one. Honorable members, I want to welcome you to this afternoon’s sitting, and I must say I am not happy with the front bench (of the Cabinet ministers). Whatever we are going to discuss here, we need responses from the ministers, but we don’t have ministers, and I don’t know why the ministers behave that way,” she said in her communication to the House.

Among noted that the missing ministers had turned a deaf ear to her appeals for them to show up.

“They don’t listen, I am tired of complaining. I am even tired of getting annoyed with them because even if I get annoyed, they will not change. Honorable Government Chief Whip (Hamson Obua), there is a big problem. I don’t know whether they informed you that they’re not coming,” Among, who is also the Bukedea Woman MP, asked Obua.

She asked members of the appointments committee, which she chairs, to take note so that next time they are “very vigilant” in vetting and approving members appointed by the President.

“These (absence of ministers) are some of the things you must look at,” Among told the members present.

New Vision heard from a lawmaker that the parliamentary rules of procedure demand that at least 30% of the ministers be present during a plenary session.

It also heard that in the absence of ministers, Parliament cannot conduct business effectively as most Bills are moved by the Government.

On August 17, 2022, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa was forced to adjourn the House sitting after the front bench of ministers was empty.

“Rt Hon Prime Minister, this order paper came out quite early and we discussed it with your representative and promised that ministers will be available. The Opposition Chief Whip is here and is my witness. We discussed this issue. I am constrained to continue with the sitting of the House when I have only two members of the front bench and, therefore, adjourn the house to tomorrow. I will have a meeting with you over this after here,” Tayebwa said then.