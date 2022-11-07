Monday, November 7, 2022
Speaker Among congratulates She Cranes  

by Editorial Team
By Michael Odeng  

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among has congratulated Uganda’s netball team, the She Cranes for their performance at the Fast five Netball World Series in New Zealand.

“We congratulate the She Cranes for their electrifying performance,” Among said in a post on social media today (November 7, 2022).

Among said beating winners Australia in the build-up is a sign of how She Cranes are up to the task: “We are proud of you all”.

The She Cranes put up a strong performance at the Fast Five Netball World Series. File photo

The She Cranes finished fifth at their inaugural Fast five Netball World Series in Christchurch New Zealand, but they could have probably played for the championship had luck been on their side.

For a side that has never played in the World Series and fast five netball, in particular, their tournament was decided by small margins. A controversial 34-38 loss to England after the umpire had called time on the shot and the missed shots against South Africa all played their part in denying the girls a higher ranking.

However, She Cranes defeated Jamaica and Australia in the round-robin format and lost to the hosts New Zealand, South Africa and England.

