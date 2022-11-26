Spanish coach jokes he’ll drop striker if he does a baby celebration at the World Cup

Luis Enrique has jokingly warned he will drop Ferran Torres if he does a baby celebration while playing for Spain at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Barcelona forward is currently dating Enrique’s daughter, Sira Martinez, and the Spain boss gave him some lighthearted advice on what celebrations to avoid.

Speaking from the Spain camp in Qatar, Enrique was asked what would happen if Torres celebrated by putting his thumb in his mouth – a celebration often dedicated to a baby.

The Spain boss replied: ‘If Ferran Torres scores a goal and celebrates with the baby finger in his mouth, I’ll instantly bench him’.

Enrique then jokingly stated: ‘He’ll never step on a football pitch again!’

Luis Enrique’s daughter Sira Martinez with Spain star Ferran Torres

The Spain manager’s livestreams have been a fun addition to the World Cup this year and he has already given plenty of insight on life inside the camp.

Enrique was even very open when asked if his players could have sex whilst on international duty

‘I don’t mind players having sex the night before matches but I draw the line at orgies,’ said the 52-year-old.

The former Barcelona boss continued: ‘If you’re at an orgy the night before a match then obviously that’s not ideal, but when I’m a club coach the players are at home the night before a game and it’s not something that worries me at all.

‘If it’s something they do then it’s because they need to and want to. But I repeat with common sense! Each one with their partner. It’s normal.