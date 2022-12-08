Spain axe manager Luis Enrique over their shock World Cup exit

By Alex Balimwikungu & Agencies

Luis Enrique has been sacked by Spain after the country crashed out of the World Cup with a shock last-16 defeat to Morocco.

It follows an underwhelming World Cup in which they finished second in their group following a stunning defeat to Japan, before crashing out following another upset against Morocco on Tuesday.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed the news in a post on their social media account on Thursday morning. Less than an hour later, former Under-21 boss Luis de la Fuente was confirmed as Enrique’s replacement.

A statement from Spain’s football federation said: ‘The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff at the helm of the absolute national team in recent years.

‘The sports management of the RFEF has transferred to the president a report in which it is determined that a new project should start for the Spanish Soccer Team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and their collaborators.

‘Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sports director, Jose Francisco Molina, have transmitted the decision to the coach.’