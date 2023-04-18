South Sudan’s Frog lands collabo with Uganda’s Chameleone

By Dius Walugembe

Southern Sudanese artiste John Aguek aka John Frog has scooped a collabo with Uganda’s Jose Chameleone, in a collaboration titled Aye.

During an exclusive interview at the video shoot that took place in Ndejje, Kampala, John Frog could not hide his excitement at having Chameleone on his project.

He said he considers the Gwanga Mujje singer to be one of the best talents, saying his voice is extraordinary and that doing a collabo with him is not an everyday thing.

“We are not close friends. We have only met twice. The first time was when Chameleone was performing in South Sudan and the second time was during the recording of our song in studio.”

Frog said the collabo is off his album that he will be launching later in the year back home in South Sudan. He will later have another launch concert here in Uganda.

He said it is not the first collabo he has had with a Ugandan artiste. He has collaborated with Eddy Kenzo on Action and Energy and Guondo Sakit remix in 2018 with Tanzania’s Harmonize.

Frog is one known for jumping from one collabo to another. He has had one with Nigerian Jay Willz (Beledi) and another with fellow Sudanese T Manager (Rabuna).