Saturday, September 30, 2023
Editor's Picks

South Sudanese, Congolese flock to Arua for electrifying Fally Ipupa show

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Yesterday, Friday, September 29, renowned Congolese musician Fally Ipupa excited party goers of Arua with his performance at the Green Light Stadium.

People journeyed from neighbouring countries like South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo to witness this historic event.

As the clock neared 10:00pm, the atmosphere in Arua was electric. The stage was set in a sea of colourful lights, and Fally’s live band tuned their instruments. The crowd’s excitement grew with every passing minute, their faces lit up with anticipation.

At the stroke of 10:00pm, the man himself, Fally Ipupa, stepped onto the stage to a deafening roar of applause.

With his signature charisma, he launched into a mesmerising performance that will forever be etched in the memories of all those that attended.

For the next hour-and-a-half, he sang his heart out, accompanied by his talented crew of over 27 back up musicians and dancers.

Fally treated his fans to a musical feast, performing hit songs like Un coup, Maria PM,Aime-moi, You The Best, Likolo,Eloko Oyo, and Diamant.

His performance was not just about music, but also a spectacle of dance and rhythm that had the entire audience on their feet, moving to the infectious beats.

As the clock struck 11:40pm, Ipupa bid farewell to the guests, leaving them craving for more. Fally’s maiden performance in Arua exceeded all expectations.

Sponsored by New Vision and I&M bank, Fally will tomorrow, October 1, be performing live at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel gardens.

