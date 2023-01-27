South Africa’s Robot Boii wraps up Smirnoff Fiesta

By Emmanuel Ssejjengo

There was an air of liberation at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel gardens on Wednesday night, January 25.

On the eve of the Liberation Day, those who attended the first edition of the Smirnoff Fiesta partied with abandon, feeling like they were on top of the world.

The mood was set by the exuberant lighting, which kept to the stage and did not interfere with people’s business in dark corners. It was on that stage that the different sets of DJs played. There was the techno set of Melody Inversions that was captivating with its live guitar. However, part of the audience seemed too stunned to move.

It was, however, the set of Emmy DJ that lifted spirits up, out of the bottles into the sky.

He largely played the popular Nigerian songs and only incorporated a few local ones. The result was an enchanted crowd and often sang along.

Robot Boii wrapped things up with some Amapiano vibes. At that point, selfies were done and had been shared. You could tell by the number of people at the gate pleading for admission that word had passed round.

Robot Boii entertaining revellers at the Smirnoff Fiesta Launch at Sheraton on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Revellers participating in the Girlfriend dance challenge as they enjoy the vibes at Smirnoff Fiesta Launch at Sheraton on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye