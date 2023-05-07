Sunday, May 7, 2023
South Africa's Pretty Yende delivers stunning performance at King Charles III coronation
Celebrity News

South Africa’s Pretty Yende delivers stunning performance at King Charles III coronation

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

South African opera singer Pretty Yende delivered a stunning performance at King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday, May 6 becoming the first African soloist to ever be invited to perform at a British coronation ceremony.

She performed ‘Sacred Fire’ infront of guests at Westminster Abbey dressed in a yellow Stephane Rolland gown and Graff jewelry.  

Unlike in Nigeria where a section of the population was against their own Tiwa Savage accepting to perform at the coronation concert, because of their sentiments towards colonialism, Yende received a lot of undivided support from South Africans online before and after her performance.

Yende was handpicked by King Charles III as one of the three soloists to perform at the ceremony. And that the King told her she was extraordinary when they met.

Savage is set to perform today, Sunday, May 7 at the coronation concert, sharing a stage with Lionel Richie, Katy Perry among other internat

