South Africa’s Got Talent finalist Donlynn Fischer jets into Uganda

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Donlynn Fischer’s life has been an extraordinary journey filled with dance and passion. An acclaimed 11-time South African Latin and Ballroom Dance Champion, as well as a talented choreographer and dance teacher, Donlynn’s love for dance ignited at the tender age of 8. Her dedication and talent led her to become a finalist on South Africa’s Got Talent at the age of 12, where she dazzled audiences with her former dance partner, Cameron Lombard, a former pro on Strictly Come Dancing.

Donlynn has embarked on a partnership with ‘Dance with Valentino’ to promote the art of dance in Uganda and on a global scale. The invitation to work with Valentino intrigued her, as his mission aligns perfectly with her own passion for broadening the horizons of Latin dance styles in Uganda, which holds a special place in her heart.

Valentino Kabenge and Donlynn Fischer pose for a photo before their dance regimen. Courtesy Photo

Donlynn’s journey takes her to Uganda, where she stands by ValRich Arts, Valentino’s esteemed Arts Production Company. Together, they aim to elevate the standards and prominence of dance in Uganda. This collaboration promises to take professional dance in the country to new heights by engaging skilled choreographers and dance coaches from abroad to provide valuable support and training to local dancers.

Valentino shares his excitement about this partnership, which marks a significant step in the advancement of professional dance in Uganda. The ambitious plans include working on an exhilarating dance TV series, as well as other thrilling dance projects and live shows that are sure to captivate audiences.

This collaboration comes hot on the heels of the recent visit by internationally renowned Artistic Director and award-winning Choreographer Richard Marcel, who is also lending his expertise to Valentino’s project.

Donlynn Fischer’s partnership with Valentino R promises to leave a lasting impact on the dance scene in Uganda and beyond.