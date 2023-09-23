South Africans snub Burna Boy, cancels concert

By Ahmad Muto

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian music star Burna Boy has cancelled his concert in Johannesburg, South Africa following low ticket sales. The concert had been set for Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the 90,000-capacity FNB Stadium, but only 1,500 tickets were sold a day to the live concert.

Burna’s management blamed the low ticket sales on promoters of the concert, accusing them of failure to fulfil their contractual, production and financial obligations.

They are set to refund those that bought tickets.

The low ticket sales, according to some quarters, is because of the prices that was considered too high – an equivalent of sh155,000.

However, in 2019, following a spate of xenophobic attacks in South Africa targeting Nigerians, Burna Boy and Mzansi rapper AKA traded barbs on Twitter, where the former vowed to deal with the latter if they ever met again.

Burna Boy also claimed he suffered xenophobic attacks in 2017 and had since refused to return to the country and vowed not to ever set foot their again.

The scars of the that exchange never went away, that at the late AKA’s memorial service early this year, none of their many music collaborations was played. A section of South Africans bragged about the snub online.