South African star Sho Madjozi to return for Nyege Nyege festival

By Reagan Ssempijja

As the official artiste line-up for this year’s Nyege Nyege festival was announced on Friday, September 29, one of the highlights was the return of South African rapper and singer Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, alias Sho Madjozi.

Madjozi first appeared on a Nyege Nyege stage in 2018, at a time when very few revellers knew about her career, a year before her breakthrough song – John Cena – was released.

This year, she returns with a body of work worth everyone’s attention.

This year, again, the festival will take its audiences through a wide variety of music genres, with artistes from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Mali, Malawi, Cameroon, Ghana, Rwanda, Algeria, South Sudan, Angola, Mauritius, Saint Lucia and DR Congo.

As has been the norm for the festival since its inception, the lineup features a host of least-known talents from across the continent, each with a unique set of skills that will enthrall the crowd variously.

Quite interesting, too, are the local acts lined up this time round. These include Eddy Kenzo, Karole Kasita, A Pass, and Janzi Band among many others.

To compound an electrifying East African affair, the Ugandan acts will be coupled up with artists from neighbouring Kenya, featuring genge stars – Mejja, and Trio Mio.

It is not Nyege Nyege festival if the DJs are a no-feature. This year, the festival brings both fresh faces and the usual acts on the decks. Highlights include DJ Znobia from Angola, DJ Tobzy from Nigeria, DJ Top Klas from Saint Lucia, DJ Travella from Tanzania,

The return of Nyege favourites DJ Marcelle, Moesha13, Tash LC, and Mika Oki is also something to look out for. Nyege Nyege co-founder OG and Queen Kampire will make it back from touring the world just in time to close the festival. From Uganda, DJs Vanns, Alisha, and Mwami Kiyimba, among others. are lined up, too

This year’s Nyege Nyege festival will take place from November 9 to 12, at Source of the Nile, Jinja City.