South African rapper A.K.A shot dead in drive-by shooting

By Kampala Sun writer

On the evening of 10th February 2023, South African rapper aka alias Kiernan Jarryd Forbes was shot down in a drive-by shooting in Durban.

According to reports, AKA was shot at a night spot on Durban’s Florida Road on Friday evening as he was standing on a pavement with several others

Based on the singer’s Insta stories, he was expected to perform in the city, before he was shot

According to a press release issued through Kiernan Jarryd Forbes’s social media handles, his family acknowledged his passing and appealed for compassion, space, and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days.

AKA left behind his beloved daughter Kairo, who is currently under the custody of the late rapper’s relatives.

The unfortunate development comes nearly two years after the South African rapper’s fiance Nelli Tembe reportedly fell from the 10th floor at the luxury Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.