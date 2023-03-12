Sunday, March 12, 2023
South African Amapiano star Costa Titch dies on stage

By Alex Balimwikungu

Popular South African artiste, Costa Tsobanoglou, professionally known as Costa Titch, has passed on.

The ‘Big Flexa’ rapper reportedly died while thrilling fans at the Ultra Music Festival held in Johannesburg on Saturday.

In videos making rounds on the internet, the singer fell down during the performance, but continued singing after he was picked up by his bodyguard. He however slumped a second time and had to be carried off stage.

Costa Titch at Entebbe airport in July 2021 when he arrived to perform at the Club Dome. Photo: Nicholas Oneal

South African media personality, Phil Mphela,  confirmed the news via Twitter late night  on Saturday

Mphela wrote in his tweet, “RIP: Costa Titch. Nelspruit-born artist and dancer, real name Costa Tsobanoglou, has passed away.  He was 27.”

Titch was popular for his contribution to Amapiano genre with hits such as ‘Big Flexa’, ‘Nkalakatha’ and ‘Activate’.

Costa Titch was a favourite on the Ugandan entertainment scene. Photo by Nicholas Oneal.

The rising star most recently signed a deal with Akon’s record label, Konvict Kulture.

Costa Titch has been a fan favorite in Uganda ever since his maiden appearance where he performed with Nigeria’s Adekunle Gold at the Club Dome Concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Costa Titch during a more recent performance at Lugogo Cricket Oval. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

