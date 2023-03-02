Thursday, March 2, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Sophie Gombya attacks Omutume Planet over song ‘promoting drug abuse’
Top News

Sophie Gombya attacks Omutume Planet over song ‘promoting drug abuse’

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema

Veteran musician Sophie Gombya has expressed dismay with Omutume Planet over his song Chai Wenjaye (tea laced with marijuana).

The song has dominated airwaves and gone viral on social media, with many young people jumping onto challenges, where they are seemingly taking tea laced with marijuana.

Gombya said the song promotes the abuse of drugs among the youth and the resultant mental health challenges.

”How I wish the guy who sang Chai Wenjaye sang a song advising the youth living with HIV to adhere to their medication rather than sing such a funny song that promotes the use of drugs among the youth,” she lamented.

She made the remarks during a press conference on drug abuse and mental health among artistes in Ntinda, Kampala on March 2.

Gombya revealed that she has started a rehabilitation centre for youth affected by drug abuse.

She said in a recent television interview that she is looking for partners that will work with her to support the organisation.

You may also like

I have never been Spice Diana’s friend, Sheebah asserts

Wameli’s remains return to Uganda on Friday

Uganda Hippos set for quarter finals

Rob Walker to return to Uganda in September

Aganaga falls out with UK-based artiste over song rights

Uganda’s Mauimøon first artiste to feature on Apple Music’s new East Africa...

Police probe robbery at PostBank

Family split as Police takes custody of body of man who had...

Visas on arrival to South Africa deal not yet decided, says Opondo

Afande Lanek attacks Levixone, Bugembe over not supporting fellow musicians

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.