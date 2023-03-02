Sophie Gombya attacks Omutume Planet over song ‘promoting drug abuse’

By Mariam Nakalema

Veteran musician Sophie Gombya has expressed dismay with Omutume Planet over his song Chai Wenjaye (tea laced with marijuana).

The song has dominated airwaves and gone viral on social media, with many young people jumping onto challenges, where they are seemingly taking tea laced with marijuana.

Gombya said the song promotes the abuse of drugs among the youth and the resultant mental health challenges.

”How I wish the guy who sang Chai Wenjaye sang a song advising the youth living with HIV to adhere to their medication rather than sing such a funny song that promotes the use of drugs among the youth,” she lamented.

She made the remarks during a press conference on drug abuse and mental health among artistes in Ntinda, Kampala on March 2.

Gombya revealed that she has started a rehabilitation centre for youth affected by drug abuse.

She said in a recent television interview that she is looking for partners that will work with her to support the organisation.