Sony & Universal Music tried to move me to the U.S. in vain – Navio

By Ahmad Muto

Rapper Daniel Kigozi popularly known as Navio released the visuals of his latest song, Mad just over a week ago. In the song, chatters the waters of singing, blending it with rap verses like he has intermittently done in the past.

A section of his fans that have streamed the three-minute video on YouTube wondered why he is not fully dedicating his time to singing to give the Nigerian afrobeat stars a run for their money.

One wrote: “If Navio was singing afrobeats with his English, we would have reached the rest of the world because it’s what defines us, now like this piece is okay…can you please try more like this.”

However, Navio told The Kampala Sun he recognizes his singing abilities but will not consider committing to it because hiphop is his first love, more like he chose to stay in Uganda when the international record labels he was signed to wanted him in the U.S. market.

“My first love is hiphop. I know I can do a lot of things in studio the same way that I chose to stay in Uganda even though I got record deals with Sony (Music Africa) and Universal (Music Group) that wanted to move me from Uganda and put me in the United States,” said Navio.

He equates leaving Uganda to leaving hiphop, but concedes that he will be doubling in singing from time to time like he has done when the beat was right.

“If the singer does not turn up, I sing my own chorus. Also, if someone brings the right beat. Even in songs like Trouble that is like 10 years old now, I did the chorus, actually did One and Only, too but decided to let Richy do it. . People were telling me it was fine but decided I wasn’t a singer,” he explained.

The rapper also quipped that he had Maurice Kirya lined up for the Trouble chorus but he didn’t show up while for Njogereza, Willy Mukabya got a gig.

He added that he can do a whole album singing if enough of his fans get to sign a petition.