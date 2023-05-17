Something for something! Davido charging sh380m for collaborations

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has revealed that going forward, to collaborate with him on a song, one will have to fork out sh380m ($100,000). According to him, he rarely used to charge for collaborations, but now even friends and family will have to pay.

“I am charging now. I am sending my lawyers. $100,000 if I know you and then the video,” he said while appearing on The Bootleg Show Podcast.

In 2020, American rapper Lil Baby revealed that Davido paid him $100,000 to feature in his song So Crazy. He later bragged on social media that there was no way he would have turned down $100,000 just to talk and he was not giving out more collaborations.

It angered a section of Davido’s fans that said Lil Baby was not known to them until he worked with Davido.

In Uganda, Davido collaborated with singer Pallaso on Twatoba released in 2015. Pallaso, in a media interview, once said it was the Nigerian that looked for him when he came here for a show.

In Tanzania, Davido collaborated with Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz on the song Number One in 2014, but later, Diamond claimed the song nearly made him run broke. He had to get loans from banks and friends to raise sh90m for the video, which was 10 times higher than the standard sh9m.