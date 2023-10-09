Socialite Sue Ochola honours women at lavish Independence Day brunch

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

On October 8, socialite Sue Ochola organised an Independence Day pearl brunch at Latitude 0 Degrees Hotel in Makindye, Uganda.

The glamorous event featured live entertainment performances by the captivating Ubuntu Cultural Troupe and the soulful melodies of Angel and The Band.

Ochola expressed her motivation for this grand celebration – to honour and applaud the strength and independence of women across Uganda.

The brunch was a lavish affair, with a multitude of food stations showcasing culinary delights from various regions, a true testament to the rich diversity of Ugandan cuisine.

As the day unfolded, Ochola also launched her latest venture, the Uganda Resort Line. This exquisite clothing line showcased memorabilia swimsuits and kaftans, each piece a tribute to the profound beauty of Ugandan culture and the majestic crested crane that graces the nation’s emblem.

The launch was a dazzling spectacle, with the charismatic Atlas Da African setting the stage ablaze with his electrifying performance.

The event drew a glittering crowd of socialites, celebrities, media personalities, and friends of Ochola. It was an occasion where friendships were renewed, laughter echoed through the air, and a deep sense of pride in Ugandan heritage permeated the gathering.